Huw Edwards: why is the BBC so scandal-prone?
The national broadcaster has serious questions to answer
"Has any fall from grace ever been so catastrophic or more profound?" asked Jan Moir in the Daily Mail.
For 20 years, BBC news anchor Huw Edwards was Britain's master of ceremonies, covering national events from general elections to royal weddings. He was even entrusted with delivering the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II to the nation.
All that came to a shattering close last July, when he was identified as the BBC figure accused of paying a 17-year-old boy for sexual images; then last week, 14 months after he'd presided over the King's coronation, he appeared at a magistrates' court in London to plead guilty to making indecent images of children as young as seven. (He had been sent them on WhatsApp, but the law classes this as "making", as it means there is another copy of the image.) He now faces up to ten years in prison.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
BBC bosses facing questions
His reputation lies in tatters, said Jenny Hjul on Reaction, but our national broadcaster also has serious questions to answer, namely: why did it continue to pay Edwards his full £475,000 salary – including a £40,000 pay rise – even after it had been informed of his arrest, in November 2023, for possessing illegal images?
Or, to put it another way: "What level of depravity must a top BBC star sink to in order to get sacked?" BBC bosses say that it would have been legally complicated to fire Edwards, who had been admitted to a clinic suffering from mental health issues, before any charges had even been brought. He finally resigned this April, on medical grounds.
But it has been reported that the BBC's own internal inquiry, launched last year, had revealed evidence of plenty of other potentially sackable offences: former and present employees said they'd received inappropriate messages from him; a junior producer said he'd been invited by a "pushy" Edwards to share his hotel room in Windsor on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral. But it seems the BBC swept all this under the carpet. Such is the level of public anger, it is now facing calls from ministers, and its own presenters, to try to claw back some of the money it paid Edwards.
Untouchable 'demigods'
"If it feels like we've been here before, that's probably because we have," said Rosa Silverman in The Daily Telegraph. Jimmy Savile, Rolf Harris, Stuart Hall: Edwards is just the latest in a line of male BBC "talent" to have been guilty of horrible crimes.
Why is the BBC so scandal-prone? Insiders say it is partly due to a culture in which stars are treated as untouchable "demigods"; this means that if other employees do complain about them to senior managers, they are either ignored or driven out – creating deep-seated resentment.
Clearly, the BBC's management has a lot of work to do to rebuild trust, internally and externally, said Jane Martinson in The Observer. But to use this case as a stick with which to beat the BBC as a news provider would be wrong. Edwards was the public face of the BBC, often reading out stories prepared by others; but he was not its "beating heart".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Strictly Come Dancing scandal timeline: what happened when
In the Spotlight BBC director general addresses speculation over show's future and apologises to celebrity contestants who say they were mistreated
By Rebecca Messina, The Week UK Last updated
-
How the internet is disappearing before our eyes
In The Spotlight Research shows that an increasing amount of older content is being removed from websites
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
One NYT Opinion writer vs. gender-affirming youth care
In the Spotlight A complex, important issue turned into a media battlefield
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
The Princess Diana interview and Martin Bashir's redacted dossier
Why everyone's talking about The newly revealed documents show Bashir claimed jealousy and discrimination fuelled allegations against him
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
The best tabloid stories of 2023
In Depth It must be true... I read it in the tabloids
By The Week Staff Published
-
Huw Edwards and the question of ‘public interest’
Talking Point Privacy law ‘mess’ needs to be cleared up, not by judges, but by Parliament
By The Week Staff Published
-
Huw Edwards named as presenter at centre of BBC crisis
In Depth News reader’s wife, Vicky Flind, says he will remain in hospital for foreseeable future
By The Week Staff Last updated
-
Jerry Springer: former politician who presided over a tawdry TV circus
feature TV host who died last week earned millions from modern-day ‘freak show’
By The Week Staff Published