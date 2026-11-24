“Something is rotten in the state of tradwives,” said The Observer. Women who previously embraced traditional gender roles, with the man at work and the submissive woman at home, are “untying their aprons, downloading Deliveroo, allowing a thin red shriek to rise from their throats”.

These “fundamentalist homemakers” had become the “smiling face of the internet”, advocating “a life of soft femininity and the lure of submission while making, say, jam”. Now, a “countermovement has appeared”.

‘Sudden and seismic shift’

The idea that women are not cut out for paid work or leadership is “outdated and wrong” but “now hard to avoid”, said Lean In, a non-profit that aims to advance women’s leadership. In a survey earlier this year, it that found nine in 10 Americans have viewed tradwife or manosphere content online.

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But recently there has been a “sudden and seismic shift” as “some of the most vocal tradwives have left their husbands, renounced their religious faith and promoted financial independence”, said The Guardian.

One of the most high-profile is Bernadine Bluntly, an anti-feminist influencer who for years promoted a return to patriarchal gender roles and fundamentalist Christian values.

In April, she caused uproar among her devoted followers when she posted a video titled: “What I got wrong about the trad movement.” In it she said: “I no longer believe in extreme gender roles, especially when they’re wrapped in spiritual language and used to justify control, silence or harm.”

‘Not cute anymore’

Many see a link between this growing band of ex-tradwife influencers and the increasingly toxic Maga movement. “It’s no longer considered cool, even in an edgelord kind of way, to be tacitly embracing the Trumpian vision,” said Jessica Grose in The New York Times. Making “Skittles from scratch when so many people can’t even afford haircuts and toilet paper” is just “not cute anymore”.

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While some “teen tradwives” have stepped in to fill the void, research into the views of Gen Z “paints a more nuanced picture”, said a report by King’s College London’s Global Institute for Women’s Leadership. A survey of 1,000 women aged 18-34 found that while 79% were attracted to the apparently calm, relaxed lifestyles of tradwives, only one in five found tradwife content to be positive. Less than 8% said they would definitely adopt a tradwife lifestyle.

The report concluded that, overall, “both young women and men continue to hold largely progressive views on gender roles” but that does not mean the tradwife movement “poses no risk to gender equality”.