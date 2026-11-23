When President Donald Trump was reelected, it was thanks in part to a loose confederation of masculinity-focused podcasters and influencers known as the “manosphere.” But despite the president’s midterm plea for conservatives to vote “like I’m on the ballot,” those same podcasters and influencers seemed conspicuously less enthused about Trump and his political machinations during the recent elections. MAGA leaders are now wondering what, if anything, can be done about the manosphere’s pivot.

Trump rode a “wave of cultural cachet to reach young male voters,” said Axios . But now, the president and administration are “showing signs of losing their grip on that audience.” An analysis of 70,000 hours of MAGA podcasts found hourly mentions of Trump had “fallen nearly 70% from their peak in the run-up to the 2024 election,” said The Wall Street Journal in September.

Trump’s manosphere support has “waned” alongside his general unpopularity, said The Guardian — particularly “as the public mood shifted” on both the Gaza and Iran wars. MAGA “didn't just lose the podcast bros,” said manosphere mainstay Joe Rogan on his podcast . “They lost most of the country,” as a result of a “war no one wants to be in” and “militarized police in the streets wearing masks, no ID.”

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“In some ways,” the apparent shift away from political content among manosphere podcasters is a “return to form for a coterie made up of comedians with wide-ranging curiosities” playing to an audience that “often just wants to be entertained,” said The New York Times. But that pivot “may mirror a broader shift” within the MAGA movement, in which conservative broadcasters have begun “tuning out Trump” himself in favor of other topics. Election data suggests a corresponding “profound change of heart” among the “prime audience for manosphere broadcasters,” with young men “moving more than 30 points to the left” in this month’s midterms.

What next?

While many manosphere podcasters have “stopped talking about Trump,” they haven’t “abandoned the politics that led them to Trump in the first place,” said analyst Seth Simons to The Guardian. In the future, they will “happily rally behind a GOP candidate free of Trump’s baggage.”

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