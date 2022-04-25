A black cat named Jinx was briefly the mayor of Hell

While Jinx isn't the first celebrity-turned-politician to wind up impeached, she is the first cat to do so.

On Sunday, Jinx — a rescue animal from California whose hundreds of thousands of followers on social media can't get enough of her unusually large eyes and feet — became the first cat to serve as the mayor of Hell, Michigan. Located about 20 miles from Ann Arbor, the city has a program where anyone can pay $100 for the honor of presiding over Hell for one day. Jinx's owner, Mia, signed her up, and this trailblazer has now opened doors for other pets who want to rule Hell.

Because it's a temporary gig, Jinx wasn't able to outlaw dogs or make hourly treats mandatory. Hell's mayors do, however, receive a proclamation certificate, souvenir mugs and T-shirts, a certificate of impeachment, and even some property: one square inch of Hell.

Jinx was sworn in over the phone by Reverend Vonn of Hell, who told MLive.com, "We love our in-person and distant mayors. Our Mayor of the Day package is the perfect gift for those who are hard to buy for and/or have everything. They get to have one helluva fun day and at the end of it, will receive the dreaded phone call to be impeached."