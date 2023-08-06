Pence leaves door open to testify in Trump election trial

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday that he had "no plans" to testify against his old boss, former President Donald Trump, but would do so if required.

Pence was asked during an interview on CBS News' "Face The Nation" if he would involve himself in the most recent indictment of Trump, who is facing federal charges for allegedly trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election. When CBS' Major Garrett asked if Pence would testify against Trump if the indictment went to trial, Pence replied that he had "challenged in court the scope of any testimony that I could provide...and I have no plans to testify."

The former vice president argued that, because of his prior position as president of the Senate, "The constitution provides me with the protections that are afforded to members of Congress." However, Pence added that the American people "can be confident we'll obey the law. We'll respond to the call of the law, if it comes and we'll just tell the truth," seemingly insinuating that he would testify against Trump if subpoenaed.

Pence has previously argued that his vice presidency precluded him from providing testimony against Trump, after he was subpoenaed earlier this year by the federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. However, a judge eventually ruled that Pence's conversations with Trump was not covered by executive privilege. Pence decided to appeal this ruling, and gave testimony to the grand jury earlier this year.

The former vice president has gone back and forth since leaving office about his feelings on Trump, but has begun using stronger language about his attempts to overturn the election. "Trump was wrong. He was wrong then. He's wrong now," Pence said. "Trump asked me to put him over the Constitution that day, but I chose the Constitution."