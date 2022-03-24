McConnell says he 'cannot and will not' support Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday said he entered this week "with an open mind" about Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, but because she "refuses to reject the fringe position that Democrats should try to pack the Supreme Court," he will vote against her nomination.

Speaking from the Senate floor, McConnell said "after studying the nominee's record and watching her performance this week, I cannot and will not support Judge Jackson for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court." McConnell, who in 2021 voted against Jackson's nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, was not expected to support her nomination.

McConnell said a question about court packing should have been "an easy softball" for Jackson to answer during her confirmation hearing on Tuesday. When asked if she supports adding more justices to the Supreme Court, Jackson declined to respond, saying, "Again, my north star is the consideration of the proper role of a judge in our constitutional scheme. And in my view, judges should not be speaking to political issues and certainly not a nominee for a position on the Supreme Court."

Jackson also noted that Justice Amy Coney Barrett also declined to comment on the matter during her 2020 confirmation hearings.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will likely vote on Jackson's nomination on April 4, with the full Senate vote expected in late April.