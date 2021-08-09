Colorado Rockies say fan yelled 'Dinger,' not a racial slur, during game

After an investigation, the Colorado Rockies say a fan didn't yell a racial slur at a Miami Marlins player during a game on Sunday after all.

It had previously been reported that a fan apparently yelled the N-word at Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, who is Black, during a Sunday game at Coors Field, and the Rockies said they would investigate the incident. But on Monday afternoon, ESPN reported the team has concluded the fan didn't shout a racial slur and that he was, in fact, yelling "Dinger," the name of the team's mascot.

According to ESPN, the Rockies during their investigation spoke to the fan and to another person who was sitting nearby and confirmed he was shouting "Dinger."

Prior to this finding, the Rockies said they had "zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination" and warned that "any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field," while the Major League Baseball Players Association condemned the "abhorrent racial animus."