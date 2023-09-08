What's the pink tax and how much does it cost women?

Texas recently got rid of the so-called tampon tax, a sales tax on menstrual-cycle-related products like tampons and pads, making it the 25th state to do so, according to Kiplinger. But even if women in some states are no longer paying the tampon tax, they're still facing another type of upcharge: the pink tax.

While the pink tax isn't an actual tax like the tampon tax is, it can significantly impact how much women ultimately pay on products that are marketed toward them. Coupled with the gender pay gap, this can lead to further financial ramifications down the road.

What is the pink tax?

The pink tax refers to the "extra amount of money charged for certain products or services that are specifically marketed toward women," per The Balance. This can include everything from a "higher cost and often smaller sizes of products like women's razors, shampoo and deodorant, relative to the cost and size of similar personal hygiene products designed for men (e.g., when a pink razor costs more than a similar black or blue razor)" to "higher dry-cleaning or tailoring costs for women's clothing," according to Kiplinger.

Kids aren't exempt from the pink tax either. As reported by Kiplinger, there's evidence of "higher prices of toys or equipment marketed to girls, like pink bikes, scooters and helmets costing more than identical red or blue bikes, scooters and helmets." This price inflation, even if it seems small on scale, "can add up to women paying more than men over time," reported Bankrate.

When you apply via our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

How much does the pink tax cost women?

According to Bankrate, citing an estimate by JPMorgan Chase, "the pink tax costs women an average of $1,300 per year." Another estimate, specific to women residing in California, was even higher. According to Kiplinger, "when California passed its pink tax ban, the state estimated that women paid more than $2,300 for goods and services marketed to them at higher prices than similar goods and services marketed to men. (That comes to about $188,000 over a woman's lifetime and about $47 billion for all of the women in California.)"