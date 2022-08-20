Media: Farewell to streaming's bargain ride

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

Move aside, Netflix, said Mark Sweney in The Guardian, Disney is the new king of streaming. Less than three years after "the serendipitous launch of Disney+ at the start of the pandemic," the entertainment giant's three streaming properties — Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ — have amassed a total of 222 million subscribers, surpassing Netflix. In the global streaming wars, "content is king," and Disney laid the groundwork for its domination with "a multibillion-dollar buying spree" in the mid-2000s. It's now "home to many of the world's biggest and most-coveted franchises" after purchasing Pixar in 2006, Marvel in 2009, Lucasfilm's Star Wars and Indiana Jones in 2012, and then 21st Century Fox in 2018. The building out of Disney+ since 2019 and its breakneck pursuit of users hasn't come cheap. Since its launch, the streaming service has cost the company more than $7 billion.

All that spending has been great for subscriber growth, but now the bill is due, said Martin Peers in Bloomberg. Disney announced last week it will hike prices of its existing ad-free version of Disney+ by 38 percent, to $10.99 per month, in December. Like Netflix, it will also roll out a version with ads, at the old $7.99 price. "This is all about stemming the service's losses" and appeasing investors who are demanding a more cost-conscious approach. Streamers can't expect the loyalty they were used to, said Sarah Krouse in The Wall Street Journal. As they've been flooded with options, viewers "have gotten choosier and more frugal." It's increasingly common for them to "churn" through services, canceling once they're done with a favorite series.