Is the Disney-Charter dispute the beginning of the end of cable TV?

Disney and Charter Communications, one of the country's biggest cable TV providers, are locked in an intense battle over carriage fees, a fight that CNN reported "could lead to the dismantling — or revolution — of the cable television bundle." The conflict reached a critical point over Labor Day weekend "at the most inopportune time for sports fans as the U.S. Open plays out and the NFL season gets underway," and it "has laid bare the strained relations between distributors and content providers," the outlet added.

The two companies are negotiating how much Disney — the owner of channels ABC, ESPN and FX — will charge Charter for their programming. Charter has also demanded that Disney provide its cable subscribers access to their direct-to-consumer services for no additional charge or offer bundling. Charter argues that it's paying high premiums for Disney content, but most of the best programs exist on platforms like Disney+ and not the cable channels. The dispute led to ESPN and other Disney-owned channels being taken off the air for Charter's 15 million Spectrum subscribers over the holiday weekend. During an investment presentation, Charter said that the "current video ecosystem is broken" and unsustainable. "This is not a typical carriage dispute," Charter stated. "It is significant for Charter, and we think it is even more significant for programmers and the broader video ecosystem."

Fights over carriage fees have happened throughout the history of cable TV. Still, this time is different because Charter openly declared that "the cable TV model is in a death spiral that's leading consumers to pay more and more for a deteriorating product," Insider noted. Are we on the cusp of the end of cable TV?

What the commentators said

Charter is anticipating the inevitable transition of ESPN to a direct-to-consumer streaming service, analyst Rich Greenfield of Lightshed Partners said, per The Associated Press. "Could this end up being a watershed event for the linear TV business that also blows up the entire sports media ecosystem?" Greenfield pondered in an analysis. "Sure. However, we have lived through enough of these battles to know that they usually end in an agreement."