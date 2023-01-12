Albums to look out for in early 2023

A new year means new music. Here are nine albums to watch out for in the first quarter of 2023:

Mac DeMarco, 'Five Easy Hot Dogs' (Jan. 20)

Beloved indie king Mac DeMarco will return to claim his rightful throne with a new instrumental album, Five Easy Hot Dogs, out Jan. 20. His first LP since 2019's Here Comes the Cowboy, Five Easy Hot Dogs was recorded on a 2022 road trip between Los Angeles and Utah, which DeMarco said was "kind of like being on tour, except there weren't any shows, and I'd just be burning money."

The "collection of recordings from this period all shake hands, they have a present musical identity as a whole," DeMarco wrote in a press release. "I was in it while I was in it, and this is what came out of it, just the way it was." Five Easy Hot Dogs "sounds like what rolling around that feels like. I hope you enjoy."

Sam Smith, 'Gloria' (Jan. 27)

After taking over TikTok with the spooky and sensual single, "Unholy," the U.K.'s Sam Smith will soon return with Gloria, a full-length album inspired by the name Smith uses to address "that voice inside me." Gloria is "like a voice in my head that just says, 'You can do it,'" the non-binary singer told entertainer Michelle Visage in November. "And kids have just got to access that voice and feed it."

In lieu of the heartbreak and loneliness Smith's projects are often known for, this new album focuses instead on queer joy and happiness. "I think joy for me, and for a lot of queer people, is quite a dangerous place," Smith told Billboard in August. "We're all masters of pain, and I think it's actually a very courageous act to step into the queer joy of it all." Singles "Unholy" and "Love Me More" are streaming now.

Samia, 'Honey' (Jan. 27)

Sad girls, unite! Singer-songwriter and indie darling Samia will release her sophomore LP, Honey, on Jan. 27, affording listeners just enough time for their seasonal depression to kick in. A follow-up to her lauded debut, The Baby, Samia has said Honey "is about learning to see the love around you. Sometimes the only thing I can be certain of is the way it feels. Even when I zoom all the way out, the little things matter the most."

Shania Twain, 'Queen of Me' (Feb. 3)

Let's go, girls. Country star Shania Twain's forthcoming sixth album is about loving and celebrating who you are — a message she certainly embraced when posing nude for the cover of the previously-released single, "Waking Up Dreaming."