Concert tours to see this spring

As 2024 enters its second quarter, the music industry is showing no signs of slowing down. Several top artists are planning show-stopping tours throughout the United States — and the world. Here are some of the most highly-anticipated concerts you can attend this coming spring.

Taylor Swift

Why not start with the biggest pop superstar on the planet? Taylor Swift is already getting ready to spin her fans into a frenzy with her upcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department," and will supplement this by continuing her "Eras" tour — already the most successful concert tour in history. Swift is currently on a hiatus, but the Eras Tour will resume in Paris on May 9 and run through the spring and summer in 12 European countries, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and more, before coming back to North America this fall.

Olivia Rodrigo

Another pop sensation, Olivia Rodrigo, is building off the continued hype from her 2023 LP, "Guts." She is now embarking on "The Guts World Tour," the second tour for Rodrigo, who at only 21 already has a slew of Grammy nominations (and several wins) under her belt. This tour has made recent headlines over a contraception controversy surrounding abortion rights groups that promote at her concerts. Rodrigo will perform in seven North American cities through the end of April before heading overseas to Europe in May.

The Rolling Stones

An iconic group from the British Invasion is back with their first concert tour in two years. The Rolling Stones, considered one of the greatest rock bands in history, will embark on their "Hackney Diamonds" tour this April, playing in 16 North American cities through the end of July. Fans of the Stones should expect to "experience Mick, Keith and Ronnie play their most popular hits," the concert tour's page said, as well as hear "fan favorite deep cuts and music from their new album 'Hackney Diamonds.'" The album is the band's first original material in 18 years.

Madonna

Fans of Madonna can celebrate the singer on her aptly-named "Celebration Tour," the pop singer's 12th concert tour that will run through the end of April. Unlike prior tours, this outing is not in promotion of a new album — it is instead described as a "retrospective tour" highlighting Madonna's decades-long career. The tour began in the United Kingdom and made its way through European countries throughout 2023, but is currently running throughout the United States. It is slated to end with a series of five concerts in Mexico City.

Hozier

Ever since he broke onto the world stage with 2013's "Take Me to Church," Hozier has been generating headlines. 2023 was no different, as Hozier released his successful third LP, and is now following it up with a tour. The tour, named after the album, "Unreal Unearth," will travel to 28 U.S. cities from April to June before heading to Europe. Once across the pond, Hozier will tour numerous European cities before coming back to the U.S.

Blink-182

Blink-182 may be experts in "All the Small Things," but one thing that isn't small is the rock band's ongoing world tour. The tour comes on the heels of the band's tenth album, "One More Time...," and marks the return of guitarist Tom DeLonge, who had left the band nearly a decade prior. The tour has already produced a "healthy mix of nostalgia and adoration for the recently reunited classic lineup," Variety said. It is currently in South America, where Blink-182 will play shows through mid-April.

Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen was forced to go on hiatus from his world tour last year after suffering a bout of peptic ulcer disease — but now the Boss (and his E Street Band) is back. Springsteen relaunched his tour on March 19, sending a message to fans days before the show assuring them he was "going to rock you into the ground." Springsteen has since rescheduled the 24 shows he was forced to postpone, and is also slated to play additional shows in Europe and the U.S. throughout March, April and May.

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, garnering a heap of Grammy Awards and a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Her latest move is the "Janet Jackson: Together Again" tour, a name harkening back to her hit 1997 album "The Velvet Rope." The youngest child of the iconic Jackson family has mainly been touring in the United States, though she has also featured stops in the Pacific. She will perform in the Bahamas in April, then return to the U.S. in May with her first concert at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Chris Stapleton

One of the biggest country music stars in the world is embarking on a U.S. tour to match. Chris Stapleton has begun his 2024 "All-American Road Show" to much fanfare, and it comes in conjunction with his third album, "Higher," being released in November of last year. The 10-time Grammy Award winner started the tour earlier this year, and will be crisscrossing the U.S. throughout the spring. This includes shows in North Dakota, Minnesota, California, Louisiana, Indiana, Florida and more. But the country star isn't limiting his tour to the spring, as Stapleton has a schedule of shows throughout 2024.

Mitski

Mitski recently added additional tour dates to promote her seventh LP, "The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We," from last year. This means the singer-songwriter will be performing shows in an astounding 15 cities in the U.S., Mexico and Europe from March to May. The tour is the culmination of a meteoric rise; Mitski has recently leveraged the success of her hit single "My Love Mine All Mine," which was her first song to crack the Billboard Hot 100. She is also slated to write music for a Broadway adaptation of the Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit" and counts former President Barack Obama among her fans.