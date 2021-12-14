Nancy Pelosi is reportedly worth at least $46M, Insider estimates

After analyzing thousands of pages of 2020 financial disclosure reports (which are required for members of Congress), Insider has estimated the minimum and maximum net worth of lawmakers in both the House and the Senate, including nonvoting delegates, only to then rank the 25 wealthiest members by their minimum estimate. Sadly, the results of such an investigation will have you reaching dejectedly for your bank statement (and a bottle of wine).

Notably, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was ranked as the 15th wealthiest member of Congress, with an minimum estimated net worth of $46,123,051, Insider writes. Her personal wealth is reportedly spread out "among property holdings, mutual funds, and stocks owned by her husband." The only assets she herself reported owning or joint-owning were her Califonia home and a Wells Fargo bank account containing under $15,000. The lawmaker's husband also reported holdings in companies like Slack, Tesla, Disney, Visa, and Facebook.

Also on the top 25 list were Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who ranked at No. 7 with a minimum estimated net worth of $85,269,083, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who came in at No. 5, having been estimated to have a minimum net worth of $96,518,036, per Insider.

But it was none other than GOP Sen. Rick Scott of Florida who took the top spot with a minimum estimated net worth of $200,327,223; the senator is the cofounder of two different healthcare companies, and has also worked as a venture capitalist, writes Insider.

Oh, how the other half lives.