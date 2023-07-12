Will Biden and Zelenskyy's NATO meeting resolve Ukraine's frustrations?

Heads of state from across NATO's 31 member nations have gathered in Vilnius, Lithuania this week for the Cold War-era alliance's latest global summit. There, all eyes are on Ukraine as it continues to fight off a more than year-long invasion effort by Russia, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes an emphatic case for his country to be officially admitted into NATO's ranks.

In one of its first acts of the summit, NATO on Tuesday announced a massive, three-part aid package for Ukraine, including "the most comprehensive defence plans since the end of the Cold War" that presents "a clear path towards its membership in NATO," Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement. Significant as it may be, the NATO plan was met initially with pointed skepticism from Zelenskyy himself, who criticized it as "unprecedented and absurd" for its lack of a concrete timeline for Ukraine's membership aspirations. Just hours later, Zelenskyy took a more moderate tone, lauding the newly created "NATO-Ukraine Council" as an "instrument of integration" into the global body, while acknowledging that "Ukraine cannot become a member of NATO while the war is ongoing."

Notably, Zelenskyy's pivot toward moderation came the same day as he was scheduled to meet with American President Biden, who has helped spearhead much of the West's ongoing aid to Ukraine. But can a face-to-face meeting between these two world leaders truly quell Ukraine's growing frustration with what it sees as NATO's half-measures?

What are the commentators saying?

"Zelensky's tone sitting next to President Biden and an array of American national security officials on Wednesday was starkly different" than the previous day's frustrations, The New York Times' David Sanger reported. Biden himself acknowledged Ukraine's predicament publicly during a summit news conference, saying "the frustration, I can only imagine." But, Biden promised, "the United States is doing everything we can to get you what you need as rapidly as we can get it to you." Behind closed doors, however, Biden is expected to be "straightforward" with Zelenskyy, predicted National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Sullivan's own interaction with a Ukrainian activist earlier on Wednesday — in which he insisted that "the American people do deserve a degree of gratitude" for their support for Ukraine — offered "perhaps, a preview of how Biden will respond to Zelenskyy's frustrations later on in the day," CNN said.

"My son was 2 years when Russia invaded Ukraine first in 2014. Should I prepare my son to be a soldier and fight Russians when he will be 17-18 years? We were told then in 2014 not to ask for weapons, negotiate with terrorists, and do reforms. And now the NATO summit is telling… pic.twitter.com/MrpAmH6auA — ICUV | International Centre for Ukrainian Victory (@ICUVua) July 12, 2023

No matter the public comity in their pre-meeting appearance, Biden appeared pointedly aware of — and annoyed with — any preoccupation with a concrete countdown to Ukraine's NATO admission, offering what the Independent deemed a "sarcastic swipe at the press" when Zelenskyy was asked how soon he'd like Ukraine to become a NATO member after the war ends. "An hour and 20 minutes," Biden quipped, preempting any answer from his counterpart. "You guys ask really insightful questions," he added.

Reporter to Zelensky: "How soon after the war would you like to be in NATO?" Biden: "An hour and 20 minutes. You guys ask really insightful questions." pic.twitter.com/P27n2x27X7 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) July 12, 2023

Though NATO's priority this week has been to project a solid, unified front of support for Ukraine's war effort itself, "there's been more caution inside the summit itself, especially from Biden, who has explicitly said he doesn't think Ukraine is ready to join NATO," AP reported, citing "concerns that the country's democracy is unstable and its corruption remains too deeply rooted." Nevertheless, by all indications, Biden and Zelenskyy's conversation seemed to have quelled the most immediate concerns between Ukraine and the rest of the global body.