Netflix tells employees to quit if they don't like the company's content

Netflix updated its company culture guidelines for the first time since 2017, giving employees new terms: Either work on the content that might not align with your values or quit, reports Fortune.

The update comes as Netflix has faced criticism from employees and viewers over controversial content from the streamer, like Dave Chappelle's Netflix special The Closer, in which the stand-up comedian made jokes about the LGBTQ community in October.

Now, Netflix has restructured its culture guidelines by including an "artistic expression" section warning employees about the possibility of working on movies and shows that might go against their values.

"Not everyone will like — or agree with — everything on our service…We let viewers decide what's appropriate for them, versus having Netflix censor specific artists or voices," the guideline reads, "If you'd find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you."

After deliberating the company's cultural issues for 18 months, Netflix settled on adding this new section "so that prospective employees could understand our position, and make better-informed decisions about whether Netflix is the right company for them," said a Netflix spokesman told The Wall Street Journal.