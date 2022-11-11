Chris Rock will be the 1st person to perform live on Netflix

Live from Netflix, it's Chris Rock!

The comedian is set for a comedy special on Netflix in 2023, and in a first for the streamer, it will be aired live. Rock will become the first person to ever perform live on the streaming service, according to Netflix, which called this its "first-ever live, global streaming event."

"We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history," Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats Robbie Praw said. "This will be an unforgettable moment and we're so honored that Chris is carrying this torch."

The show will be an experiment in live streaming for Netflix, which could incorporate the technology into other programming in the future, and a report from The Wall Street Journal this week said Netflix is "warming up to the idea of offering live sports." Other streamers have also gotten into live streaming like Disney+, which streams Dancing with the Stars. As recently as March of 2022, though, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos told The New York Times' Kyle Buchanan that "we're not really in the live broadcast space" when asked if he would be interested in streaming the Oscars.

This will be Rock's second comedy special with Netflix after 2018's Chris Rock: Tamborine, and the special will be highly anticipated in the wake of Will Smith slapping Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars. The comedian has occasionally addressed the incident in his stand-up shows since then, but he hasn't discussed it at length. He reportedly turned down an offer to host the Oscars, which, like Netflix's special, will air in early 2023.