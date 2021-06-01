Brian Sicknick's partner says she blames Trump for late officer's death despite previously supporting him

Sandra Garza, the longtime partner of the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, told CBS News in an interview that aired Tuesday that former President Donald Trump deserves blame for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot after which Sicknick died of a stroke.

"I was a person who supported Donald Trump," Garza explained. "Brian was a supporter of his. I mean, even on Brian's Twitter page, he had Donald Trump's personal plane … as his background picture."

Trump, Garza said, knew Sicknick "was devoted to him," but never reached out to her or Sicknick's mother after his death. "He didn't even send a letter of condolences, he did absolutely nothing," Garza said.

Still, Garza said she is willing to meet with Trump, and would ask him both why she never heard from him and why "he failed all law enforcement that day." Watch the full interview here.