GOP lawmaker earnestly asks if the U.S. Forest Service can alter the Earth's orbit

Some United States lawmakers seem prepared to do everything except eat less meat and invest in green infrastructure to curb climate change. One, apparently, would rather alter our solar system — a suggestion he thinks is worth looking into, Forbes reported on Tuesday.

During a House Natural Resources Hearing with the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management, Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert (R) asked, apparently earnestly, if there was anything the two government agencies could do to combat global warming by changing "the course of the moon's orbit or the Earth's orbit around the sun?" He then stated that such an interstellar overhaul would obviously have "profound effects" on the Earth's climate.

ORBITS: Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) asks whether the Forest Service or the BLM can alter the orbit of the moon or the Earth in order to fight climate change during a House Natural Resources hearing pic.twitter.com/yYiOyi2cMZ — Forbes (@Forbes) June 8, 2021

After a brief pause, the woman fielding Gohmert's question said she'll have to "follow up" with him on that. Well, if there happens to be anything the Forest Service or BLM could do, Gohmert said he would "like to know."

So would we.