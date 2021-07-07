Haitian president's assassins reportedly falsely announced themselves as DEA agents

The details of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse's assassination are still foggy hours after the attack, but a high-ranking government official told The Miami Herald that the assailaints were "mercenaries." They were not associated with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, despite video capturing one of them yelling — in an American accent — "DEA Operation, everybody stand down" in the area around Moïse's home, other sources told the Herald.

Beyond that there isn't much to go on, although acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph suggested it was anything but a ragtag operation. Per CNN, he described the assassination as a "highly coordinated attack by a highly trained and heavily armed group." Joseph called on the international community to investigate the killing. President Biden, who said he was "shocked and saddened" to hear about Moïse's death, said the U.S. stands "ready to assist" Haiti. Read more at The Miami Herald.