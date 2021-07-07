Britney Spears' mom asks court to 'listen to the wishes of her daughter'

Britney Spears' mom is asking a court to listen to her daughter's wishes and let her hire a private lawyer two weeks after the pop star's bombshell conservatorship testimony.

Lynne Spears in court documents obtained by Page Six and TMZ asked the court to allow her daughter to hire a private lawyer in her conservatorship case or to appoint one of her choosing. The request came after Spears' court-appointed lawyer, Samuel Ingham, asked to be dismissed from the case after representing her for 13 years. Spears' mom, Page Six notes, doesn't have a formal role in her daughter's conservatorship.

"Petitioner Lynne Spears, interested party and mother of the Conservatee, hereby petitions this Court to listen to the wishes of her daughter, and as a first step, respectfully requests an Order granting permission to the Conservatee to hire her own private legal counsel, or, in the alternative, an Order appointing a private attorney of Conservatee's choosing," the filing states, per Deadline.

Last month, Britney Spears spoke out against the conservatorship she has been under since 2008, decrying it as "abusive." Lynne Spears in the filing reportedly praised her daughter's "very courageous showing," while noting that she is "able to care" for herself and has been for "many years."