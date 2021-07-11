The Capitol fence is down

More than six months after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the fencing that was put up around the building in response to the violence has officially been removed, the United States Capitol Police announced Sunday. The final steps of the process began Friday.

A press release said the decision to take down the barrier was "based on the current threat environment and recent enhancements to the USCP's response capabilities." Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said the force is "grateful for the support we continue to receive in support of our critical mission" and remains "prepared to quickly enhance our security posture should the need arise."

But, for now, folks are free to move about the grounds once again.

The fence around the capitol is finally gone! pic.twitter.com/TqM2fAqSfb — Saad Amer (@itsSaadAmer) July 11, 2021