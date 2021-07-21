Megan Fox stopped drinking after saying 'a bunch of s--- I shouldn't have said' at the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes are infamous as the year's booziest awards show, but for Megan Fox, that once got a bit out of hand.

Fox explained in an interview with Who What Wear that she stopped drinking after making "belligerent" remarks on the red carpet at the 2009 Golden Globes following "multiple" glasses of champagne.

"Now I don't drink, and this is why," she said. "I was belligerent and said a bunch of s--t I shouldn't have said on the red carpet after that. I think I got in a lot trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event. I don't remember why, but I know that I did."

Fox at the time declared herself "a tranny" and "a man" in a red carpet interview, while admitting she was "on the verge of vomiting right now" and "so horrified that I'm here and embarrassed and scared." She also said that her boyfriend at the time, Brian Austin Green, didn't "want to be my date" to the show because he "has an ego," and when asked about her diet and exercise regimen, she responded, "I basically starve myself for a month. I'm kidding."

Prior to these remarks, Fox apparently got a bit tipsy alongside Blake Lively and the Jonas Brothers.

"I was sat at a table with Blake Lively and all three Jonas Brothers," she said. "At the Golden Globes, they always put those giant bottles of Moët champagne on the table. I went through multiple glasses of that."

The actress previously explained that she doesn't like to drink or do drugs because they make her feel "out of control" — and, apparently, give some highly embarrassing red carpet interviews.