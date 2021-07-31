making a point
Cori Bush prepared to spend 2nd night outside Capitol as eviction moratorium expiration looms
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) is prepared to spend another night outside the Capitol building as she seeks to pressure Congress into action with the pandemic-related federal eviction moratorium set to expire on Saturday night, Business Insider reports. Bush slept outside the halls of Congress on Friday night after House Democrats, despite a last-minute scramble before a weeks-long recess, were unable to pass an extension on the moratorium via unanimous consent. Assuming the deadline remains in tact, millions of Americans will reportedly be at risk of eviction.
There's been some finger-pointing over who's to blame for the failure, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) suggesting that the Biden administration alerted her about its desire for Congress to act and extend the deadline too late. "Really, we only learned about this yesterday," Pelosi told reporters on Friday, adding that she didn't have enough time to whip votes. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was even more straightforward in her criticism, calling it "unacceptable" for President Biden to wait until Thursday to release a statement on the issue.
Meanwhile, no House Republicans supported the extension bid.