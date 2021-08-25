U.S. Secretary of State estimates as many as 1,500 Americans still in Afghanistan

The U.S. estimates as many as 1,500 Americans remain in Afghanistan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a Wednesday news conference. Military efforts have otherwise evacuated approximately 4,500 of 6,000 Americans since August 14.

.@SecBlinken Blinken says State Dept. has been in contact with 500 Americans in past 24 hrs. who are seeking to leave Afghanistan. And up to 1,000 additional Americans who may also still be trying to leave, that State Dept. is trying to determine the status of.#NexstarDC pic.twitter.com/suq3yhZcrf — Alexandra Limon (@AlexLimonNews) August 25, 2021

Of the 1,500 Americans remaining, 500 have been contacted by the State Department and received instructions on how to safely reach the airport. The State Department is working "aggressively" to contact the remaining 1,000 individuals — who may be Americans, Americans no longer in Afghanistan, individuals posing as Americans, or Americans who choose to stay in the country, Blinken said Wednesday. Therefore, the State Department believes the number of Americans in that group actively seeking to leave Afghanistan is "lower, likely significantly lower" than 1,000, per CNN.

"So, I talked a lot about numbers this afternoon," said Blinken, "but even as we are laser focused on the missions, we know that this is about real people." He added, "That's why everyone on our team is putting everything they have into this effort."

The secretary of state also touched on the "complexity and danger of this effort," considering the threat of the Taliban and the "very real possibility of an ISIS-K attack."

Blinken: "It's hard to overstate the complexity & the danger of this effort. We are operating in a hostile environment in city and country now controlled by the Taliban w/the very real possibility of an ISIS-K attack. We're taking every precaution, but this is very high risk." pic.twitter.com/da0QIY4h5g — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 25, 2021

"We're taking every precaution, but this is very high-risk," he said. "We're on track to complete our mission by August 31 provided the Taliban continue to cooperate and there is no disruption to this effort." Blinken added that "there is no deadline" to U.S. work in helping American citizens or Afghan allies who want to leave. "That effort will continue every day past August 31." Read more at CNN.