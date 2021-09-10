Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton clarifies that she did not release multiple zebras into DC suburbs

Washington, D.C. delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton raised more questions than she answered after releasing a statement denying she set free the five zebras who have been on the run in Prince George's County, Maryland, The Washingtonian reports.

"Local news has reported that the zebras were let loose on Saturday or Sunday of last weekend, a period of time during which I was enjoying quiet time at home with family," Norton wrote in her statement. She said her "alibi is solid," but given her years of fighting for D.C. statehood, as well as her "recent opposition to fences," she understands why some may have thought she was involved. It is unclear whether or not official allegations were made against her. Early this year, Norton introduced legislation "to make sure no permanent fencing" remained around the Capitol building following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, per the Washingtonian.

My alibi is solid, but given my career of fighting for statehood for the District, explaining the importance of having consent of the governed, and my recent opposition to fences, I can understand why the charge was made. — Eleanor #DCStatehood Holmes Norton (@EleanorNorton) September 10, 2021

"I hope the owners find the zebras and that all involved live long, full lives," Norton concluded.

"My 'I Didn't Set Zebras Free in the DC Suburbs' shirt has people asking a lot of questions already answered by my shirt." https://t.co/Vq7vkuLwl7 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 10, 2021

exactly what someone who let six zebras loose from the zoo would say https://t.co/rC0Dzkp4kf — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 10, 2021

The zebras — still on the loose — have yet to comment.