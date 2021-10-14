Bill Clinton hospitalized with non-COVID-related infection

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized in Southern California on Tuesday for a non-COVID-related infection, his spokesman Angel Urena said on Thursday.

In a statement, Urena said Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center and is now "on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care."

Clinton underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2004, and had another heart procedure in 2010 to open a blocked artery.