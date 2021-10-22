Lorli von Trapp Campbell of the Trapp Family Singers dies at 90

Eleonore "Lorli" von Trapp Campbell, whose famous singing family was depicted in the classic musical The Sound of Music, died in Vermont on Sunday. She was 90.

Born in Salzburg, Austria, in 1931, Campbell was the second daughter of Georg and Maria von Trapp. With his first wife, Georg had seven children, and after he married Maria, she taught her new step-kids music. The family fled the Nazis in 1938, and went on to perform around the world as the Trapp Family Singers.

In 1949, Maria wrote a book about the family, which inspired The Sound of Music. Only the older children were depicted in the musical and film — Campbell, her brother Johannes, and sister Rosmarie did not make the cut. Campbell did perform with the Trapp Family Singers as a soprano, retiring in 1954 when she married Hugh David Campbell.

Campbell's daughter, Elizabeth Peters, told The Associated Press her mom's time on the road "really shaped who she was," giving her a sense of discipline and instilling in her a strong work ethic. Campbell is survived by her two remaining siblings, Rosmarie and Johannes; seven daughters; 18 grandchildren; and six great-grandsons.