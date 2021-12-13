Hundreds of gymnasts reach $380 million settlement over Larry Nassar abuse

Disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse victims have reached a $380 million settlement.

The settlement for more than 500 gymnasts was revealed Monday during bankruptcy proceedings for USA Gymnastics, according to The New York Times. Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, and Aly Raisman are among the gymnasts who will be compensated under the settlement, which was "among the largest ever recorded for victims of sex abuse," The Wall Street Journal reports.

"No amount of money will ever repair the damage that has been done and what these women have been through," former gymnast Rachael Denhollander told the Times. "But at some point, he negotiations have to end because these women need help — and they need it right now."

USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy in 2018 while facing lawsuits from Nassar's sexual abuse victims, with board of directors chair Kathryn Carson saying at the time that the organiztion owed it to survivors to "resolve, fully and finally, claims based on the horrific acts of the past and, through this process, seek to expedite resolution and help them move forward." According to the Times, insurers for USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee will pay most of the $380 million, though the USOPC will also pay $34 million of its own money.

News of the settlement comes after victims of Nassar's delivered testimony about the case to Congress in September, with Biles calling out "an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse" and saying, "We have been failed, and we deserve answers."