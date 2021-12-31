Prince Andrew accuser wants proof of his 'alleged medical inability to sweat'

Lawyers for the woman accusing Prince Andrew of sexual assault are asking him to provide proof of his claim that he was unable to sweat.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre has filed a civil lawsuit against Andrew, alleging that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with him when she was 17. In an infamous 2019 BBC interview that was widely considered a disaster, Andrew refuted her allegations by stating that although she recalled him sweating profusely at a nightclub, he was at that time unable to sweat.

"I have a peculiar medical condition which is that I don't sweat, or I didn't sweat at the time," Andrew said. "I didn't sweat at the time because I had suffered what I would describe as an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War when I was shot at, and it was almost impossible for me to sweat."

In new court filings this week, Giuffre's lawyers asked for documents proving Andrew's "alleged medical inability to sweat," CNN reports. The lawyers also reportedly asked him to provide a number of other documents, including relating to his travel on Epstein's planes, saying that if he "truly has no documents concerning his communications with [Ghislaine] Maxwell or Epstein, his travel to Florida, New York, or various locations in London, his alleged medical inability to sweat, or anything that would support the alibis he gave during his BBC interview, then continuing with discovery will not be burdensome to him at all."

Andrew's lawyers objected to the request "on the grounds that it is harassing and seeks confidential and private information and documents that are irrelevant, immaterial and not reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence," per BBC News. Oral arguments will begin on Jan. 4.