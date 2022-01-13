Kanye West reportedly under investigation for criminal battery after allegedly punching fan

Kanye West is reportedly under investigation for criminal battery after he allegedly punched a fan.

The Los Angeles Police Department got involved when the rapper reportedly punched a male fan in downtown Los Angeles at about 3 a.m., TMZ reported.

The news was first reported by FOX 11, which said a fan told police he approached West to ask for an autograph when the Donda rapper "jumped out of his car" and "punched him, knocking him to the ground," FOX 11 reporter Gigi Graciette said. A police report was filed, FOX 11 reported, though West was reportedly no longer at the scene when police arrived. The fan reportedly showed police video that he took during the incident.

Police are investigating the case as misdemeanor battery, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail, TMZ reported. TMZ also obtained video it said was shot sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, showing an angry West yelling, "Did y'all say that or not? Did y'all say that or not? Cuz that's what happened right f---ing now." According to Page Six, West was with his girlfriend Julia Fox at the Delilah club on Wednesday evening.