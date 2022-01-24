Famed fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies at 73

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, whose avant-garde creations have been worn by everyone from Madonna to Lady Gaga to Rihanna, died Sunday, his team announced. He was 73.

His agent told Agence-France Presse that Mugler died of natural causes. Manfred Thierry Mugler was born Dec. 21, 1948, in Strasbourg, France, and got his start in the fashion world in the 1970s. He opened his first shop in Paris, and went on to dress celebrities like David Bowie, George Michael, Sharon Stone, and Cindy Crawford. His legendary perfume, Angel, has also been a best-seller for decades.

Mugler retired in the early 2000s, but continued to work on major creative projects — in 2009, he designed the costumes for Beyoncé's I Am... world tour, and spent eight months making Kim Kardashian's 2019 Met Gala look. Kardashian praised the designer during a 2019 interview, telling People Mugler always provided "a full vision from ... hair to nails to everything. His runway shows were the most legendary and iconic runway shows ever."