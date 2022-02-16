Jan. 6 committee seeks phone records of security guard for Alex Jones

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has issued a subpoena for the phone records of Timothy Enlow, a security guard for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Enlow is employed by Jones' media company Free Speech Systems LLC, and Politico reports that according to a court document filed by Jones late Tuesday, AT&T notified Enlow last week that his phone records had been subpoenaed. Jones and Enlow were in Washington, D.C., during the Capitol riot, and Enlow was with Jones as he marched from the "Stop the Steal" rally at the Ellipse to the Capitol.

Jones filed a lawsuit against the Jan. 6 committee in December, in an attempt to block its subpoena for his testimony, and he is now trying to get Enlow added to the suit. In Tuesday's court filing, Jones' attorney, Norm Pattis, writes that Jones and Enlow "claim that the subpoena issued to obtained Enlow's communications was merely a back door to obtain Jones' communications in the face of pending litigation seeking to protect those communications from the defendants' eyes."

In late January, Jones stated on his radio show that he testified before the Jan. 6 committee, and pleaded the Fifth "almost 100 times." In a letter sent to Jones in December, the committee's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), said the panel had evidence Jones helped plan and fund the Stop the Steal rally.