'Putin's meeting with Kim exposes a distressed dictator'

1. The Standard View: Putin, Kim and the pursuit of human misery

London Evening Standard editorial board

Vladimir Putin's meeting with Kim Jong Un in Russia today is a "measure of how desperate" the Russian leader has become, says the London Evening Standard's editorial board. The "two pariahs" are "trading deadly technologies in the pursuit of human misery" as Putin goes "scrounging" for arms for his assault on Ukraine. In return, Moscow "could help to develop North Korea’s military satellite technology" and also offer economic aid to the hermit kingdom's regime, "perhaps the most brutal and repressive in the world", the paper adds. "Like any distressed dictator", the Russian president "seeks to portray strength" but this meeting "speaks to a man isolated, scratching around for support from anywhere he can find it".

2. Prisons aren't working

Stephen Daisly in The Spectator

"Will we learn the lessons of Daniel Khalife?" asks Stephen Daisly in The Spectator. The terror suspect's escape "was not down to any tactical genius on his part but a result of our outdated, outmoded, overcrowded prison system". Wandsworth jail "is currently operating at 163 per cent capacity, making it the third most overcrowded prison in England and Wales". Daisly argues that "we need to rethink what prisons are, why we have them, who should be in them, and how much we should be investing in them." Narrowing the "parameters of incarceration" would "not only reduce the prison population but potentially make prison more effective and prisoners and the public safer".

3. The right to data ownership is the only way to take on Big Tech

Andrew Orlowski for The Telegraph

Tech giants are now “more powerful than any nation state”, writes Andrew Orlowski for The Telegraph. Their “whims set the political agenda”, which “does not seem healthy for either the economy or our democracy ”, but “can anything on Earth stop Big Tech”? The answer, he suggests, “may be a very old one”. Google is “no more about web search or maps than those American candy shops on Oxford Street are in the business of selling sweets”. Instead, tech firms are “giant personal data processing companies”. And if we could assert ownership of our data, we could “demand its destruction”, or opt to “trade it”. So let us “try the one thing we have not actually tried online yet – capitalism”.

4. Loss of civility leaves America in a pickle

Gerard Baker in The Times

Pickleball “is bringing out the very worst in everyone”, says Gerard Baker in The Times. “Angry clashes” and “shouting matches” between “picklers” are a “frequent” occurrence, with local authorities having to “step in and even expel the sport from some parks”. Baker argues that America’s “Great Pickleball Wars” are “reflective” of “something deeper” in society: “a disintegration in civility”. A “soul sickness” is “eating away at the very bonds of community”. He blames “the tenor of modern politics”, the pandemic and the “oxymoron that is ‘social media’”. And pickleball, rather than “forging social union”, is making Americans “realise only how much they detest each other”.

5. We still don’t know what Keir Starmer believes in

David Gauke in The New Statesman

This is proving to be a “very good week” for Keir Starmer and his party, says former Tory cabinet minister David Gauke. While the government has been handling the school concrete crisis (“badly”), Starmer has “delivered a reshuffle that has promoted some of Labour’s best talents”. His beliefs have “always been something of a mystery”, but the changes to his top team suggest Starmer is “a committed centrist”, Gauke writes for The New Statesman. But while the reshuffle had a “sense of direction”, is it “merely the route of least resistance for the next part of the journey”, Gauke asks. To centrists “who would welcome a Blairite revival, this now looks a more attractive shadow cabinet”. But it may not be “a shadow cabinet in the image of its leader”.

