The week's best parenting advice: August 25, 2020

Why you should mask up at home

While the science world figures out just how susceptible kids are to COVID-19, and whether or not they spread it as effectively as adults do, it might be a good idea to encourage your own children to wear masks in public. But this won't always be easy, especially for toddlers. Meghan Moravcik Walbert at Lifehacker has a suggestion for getting them used to the idea: Have kids wear masks at home. "Nobody wants to be masked for the majority of a 6- or 7-hour school day, but it'll be a little easier to pull off if they've got at least some experience with sustained wear." You could start by asking them to mask up while they engage in screen time: "Kids likely want screen time more than they don't want to wear a mask," she says. From there, incorporate other mask-wearing times throughout the day. [Lifehacker]