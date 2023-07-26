6 ways to save on car insurance

In recent months, car insurance prices have surged, and they're expected to keep climbing. In its State of Auto Insurance in 2023 report, ValuePenguin projected that car insurance rates would go up by 8.4% across the U.S. this year, which it notes is "the biggest jump in car insurance costs in the past six years."

Why the increase? "Inflation has possibly had the biggest impact," according to insurance company Progressive. There are other factors at play as well, such as frequent and more costly vehicle repairs and replacements, as well as an uptick in the number of accidents, which leads to more insurance claims.

Per ValuePenguin's report, the national average cost for full coverage car insurance now sits at $1,780 annually, though rates can be significantly higher or lower depending on where you live. However, there are ways you can save.

1. Bundle your car insurance with other coverage

One way to save on auto insurance is to bundle it with your homeowners or renters insurance. Often, insurance companies will offer discounts to those who have multiple policies with them. A "bundling discount (also known as a multi-policy discount) can reap savings of 5% to 25%," according to Forbes.

Before you jump on this deal, however, shop around for a few different quotes and crunch some numbers, as "bundling doesn't always give you the cheapest rates on your policies," said CNBC Select.

2. Shop around to find the best deal

It's important to get quotes from a few different insurance companies, because "prices vary from company to company," said Insurance Information Institute (III).

Get "at least three price quotes," said the III, and consider getting those quotes "from different types of insurance companies," such as one that sells through its agents and another that sells direct-to-consumers online. Pay attention to a company's financial health and customer reputation.