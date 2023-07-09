Buying a new car: Why are prices so high?

If you've looked into buying a new car recently, you may have been shocked by the cost. According to USA Today, the number of buyers paying $1,000 or more each month to finance a new vehicle recently reached an all-time high, with nearly roughly 17.1% of new car buyers facing monthly payments that steep. For comparison, that figure sat at 4.3% prior to the pandemic and the shortage of new cars caused by the lack of semiconductor chips.

Now, as of the second quarter of 2023, the average monthly car payment sits at a hefty $733, USA Today reported based on data from Edmunds. To make matters even worse, the average annual percentage rate (APR) on car loans keeps getting higher, too.

Why are car prices so high right now?

Sticker shock for new car buyers is largely attributable to high interest rates and high borrowing costs. "The double whammy of relentlessly high vehicle pricing and daunting borrowing costs is presenting significant challenges for shoppers in today's car market. The Federal Reserve's recent pause in interest rate hikes, unfortunately, didn't offer much relief for consumers, and hints at further raises later this year mean auto loan rates could even continue to increase," Ivan Drury, Edmunds' director of insights, told USA Today.

While the Fed is mostly to thank for increasingly high borrowing costs, new car prices are due to a shortage of new vehicles. The start of the current shortage can be traced back to the semiconductor chip shortage that began two years ago. But just as that started to improve, allowing manufacturing to get back on track, automakers ran into another issue: transporting vehicles. USA Today explains that right now, "the railroads do not have enough rail cars to transport finished cars from the factories to the dealerships, exacerbating the problem of short inventory and high prices."

What are your options for financing a new car purchase?

With APRs at an average of 7.1% right now — which USA Today noted is "the highest APR since the fourth quarter in 2007" — you might be wondering what your options are for covering a new vehicle purchase. Obviously, the easiest way to save on interest is to purchase a car outright, but this understandably isn't an option for many. Your choices for financing your new car purchase include: