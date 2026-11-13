3 signs it’s time to change banks

Moving your money to a different bank can seem like a real hassle. You will have to set up a new account, close out your existing one and update any direct deposits or debits. But just because it’s more work to leave doesn’t mean you should settle on staying.

While “many Americans develop a long-term relationship with their bank, often sticking with the same checking account for 19 years and a savings account for nearly as long,” such “loyalty can be costly,” said Bankrate . A low-rate savings account can “mean you lose out on interest each year, and avoidable monthly fees can add up to hundreds more.” Here are three compelling reasons it may be time to move on.

1. You are regularly paying fees

Avoiding the usual fees can be a “good reason to switch banks,” said SoFi . Even those seemingly small charges can slowly erode your balance over time.

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“Nowadays, there are quite a few banks that offer free savings accounts,” so there is no sense in paying a monthly account fee “without getting clear value from doing so,” said Investopedia . Same goes if you are finding other small charges accumulating month after month. There is unfortunately no such thing as a “no-fee bank,” but if “you’re getting nickeled and dimed, that’s a good sign it’s time to look for a new bank that doesn’t charge as many fees.”

2. You are seeing higher APYs elsewhere

Passing up a significantly higher annual percentage yield (APY) elsewhere means passing up on your money accumulating faster. “Many savings accounts — especially at large, traditional banks — pay next to nothing,” said Bankrate . But at online banks , you can usually find yields many times higher, as they “don’t bear the cost of maintaining branches and can pass along the savings to customers in the form of higher rates.”

To further illustrate the point: While the average savings rates as of November 2026 was 0.57%, the most competitive high-yield savings accounts were offering APYs of around 4%, according to Bankrate .

3. You are not satisfied with branch availability and ATM access

If you consistently have trouble accessing your money or the level of in-person service you desire, that’s another sign your current bank may not be the right fit. Visiting out-of-network ATMs on a regular basis means regularly racking up fees. But there are plenty of banks that either offer access to ATMs through a widespread network, such as Allpoint or MoneyPass, or that reimburse other banks’ ATM fees.

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Just keep in mind that if you do decide you need a brick-and-mortar branch to visit, the trade-off may be lower APYs. But at the end of the day, the most important bank qualifications are those that fit you best.