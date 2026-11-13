The Explainer

3 signs it’s time to change banks

Loyalty can cost you

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
BANK sign carved on the stone facade of a bank
You may be missing out on better interest rates and services
(Image credit: Marcia Straub / Getty Images)

Moving your money to a different bank can seem like a real hassle. You will have to set up a new account, close out your existing one and update any direct deposits or debits. But just because it’s more work to leave doesn’t mean you should settle on staying.

While “many Americans develop a long-term relationship with their bank, often sticking with the same checking account for 19 years and a savings account for nearly as long,” such “loyalty can be costly,” said Bankrate. A low-rate savings account can “mean you lose out on interest each year, and avoidable monthly fees can add up to hundreds more.” Here are three compelling reasons it may be time to move on.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Explore your latest briefing

Explore your latest briefing