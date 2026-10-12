What to consider when choosing a brokerage account

Find one that properly supports your investing goals

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Businessman using tablet with virtual trading charts and financial analytics dashboard, showing stock market data
Don’t automatically assume the least expensive option is the right one
(Image credit: paripat niyantang / Getty Images)

Looking to invest beyond your 401(k)? Opening a brokerage account could make sense. These accounts allow you to buy and sell a variety of investments, from stocks and bonds to ETFs, mutual funds and even cryptocurrency. And unlike retirement plans, they do not have limits on contributions or withdrawals.

You may find, however, that there are also seemingly unlimited options when it comes to brokerage accounts to choose from. Here are the key criteria to consider on your quest to finding an account that supports your investing goals, whether it be learning about stocks or building wealth (or both).

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Explore your latest briefing

Explore your latest briefing