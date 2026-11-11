The Explainer

How IPOs work and what to know before investing

When a private company sells shares to the public for the first time

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of IPO text with financial charts and market data in background
IPO investing can be high-risk
(Image credit: AlexSecret / Getty Images)

An IPO, or initial public offering, is a major milestone for a company. This marks the point at which a private company becomes a public one, as it sells shares of the business on a stock exchange for the first time. But what exactly does it mean for investors?

Most obviously, an IPO marks an initial opportunity for the general public to invest. When big-name, big-hype companies like Anthropic, the maker of the Claude chatbot, or the Elon Musk-backed SpaceX, are the ones going public, it may seem like an exciting opportunity — but that still doesn’t mean it’s a sure-fire investment.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

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