“And so it was that a bunch of AI nerds on 19 November pulled off the biggest stock-market listing of all time,” said The Economist. Dario Amodei and his sister Daniela rang the bell at the Nasdaq in New York last week – and shares in their AI company, Anthropic, soared.

It was briefly valued at more than $2 trillion, roughly the GDP of Spain. Its seven co-founders were suddenly billionaires; most of its 5,300 employees millionaires or centi-millionaires. But in the days after, a series of declines took shares down to below offer price, and the valuation to a little over $1 trillion.

‘Existential risks to humanity’

It’s a risky investment, said James Moore in The Independent, and not just in the sense that it might wipe out your savings. Anthropic’s listing prospectus contained 90 pages of “risk factors” posed by AI models such as its own chatbot, Claude, detailing the political, financial and military threats they pose. Such tech, it states, poses “catastrophic and existential risks to humanity”. Against this apocalyptic backdrop, Anthropic’s launch “felt a bit like Sarah Connor, heroine of the ‘Terminator’ films”, opening the financial pages to discover that the evil corporation Skynet is being listed on the Nasdaq.

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Anthropic is not like other AI companies, said Danny Fortson in The Times. Beneath its “extraordinary business success is the deeply weird philosophy of its founders”, who view AI “not as software, but as a new species”. Its founders set up Anthropic as a counterbalance to OpenAI, where they once worked, and which they claim is rushing out a dangerous technology for commercial gain.

From the beginning, they instilled their own chatbot, Claude (so-named, said Daniela Amodei, to evoke the air of a “thoughtful, perhaps slightly older European gentleman”), with a moral “constitution” based on sources ranging from the UN Declaration of Human Rights to Apple’s terms of service. The belief among many is that at some point the AIs will take control. “And hopefully,” said cofounder Tom Brown, “they’ll be aligned with us and that’ll be a good transition that goes well.”

‘Jaw-dropping’ losses

Even ignoring the existential issues, betting on Anthropic is a big gamble, said Chris Blackhurst in The Independent. The company has racked up “jaw-dropping” losses during its meteoric rise, and though it generated revenue of $33 billion in the first six months of 2026, it has pledged to spend an astounding $900 billion on data infrastructure in the coming years.

Yet still the investors are piling in. Whether it’s a bubble or not, this was a historic flotation, said James Hurley in The Times. Anthropic has just raised $107 billion, enough to catalyse a technology that could either liberate humanity from all sorts of ills, or “unleash hell”. Its listing “could be a day that lives in infamy”.