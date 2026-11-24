Anthropic’s record-breaking stock market flotation last week catapulted the five-year-old AI start-up into the upper echelons of the world’s most valuable companies.

It also made its seven co-founders multibillionaires overnight, with their respective shares in the company behind the AI platform Claude worth more than $20 billion each, according to Forbes.

Dario Amodei, CEO

Anthropic’s “leader and figurehead” is 43-year-old Amodei, said CNN. Raised in San Francisco, he studied physics at Princeton but switched to biology and biomedical sciences following his father’s death from hepatitis C in 2006. After working as VP of research for OpenAI, he left amid disagreements over how to safely develop AI and set up Anthropic with his sister, Daniela, in 2021.

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Daniela Amodei, president

Daniela Amodei, a classically-trained flautist who studied English literature, worked briefly in politics before transitioning to the tech sector. Risk manager at financial services company Stripe, she later joined OpenAI, rising to become VP of safety and policy, before jumping ship to co-found Anthropic. “Dario makes us ambitious, I make us successful,” the 39-year-old told biographer Walter Isaacson on his podcast.

Jack Clark, head of public benefit

Another arts graduate, 37-year-old Clark was born and raised in Brighton. Starting his career as a technology journalist, he worked in communications for OpenAI before becoming its policy director. He is Anthropic’s head of public benefit and also leads its AI think tank, the Anthropic Institute.

Tom Brown, chief compute officer

Brown started his career with Google’s DeepMind project before joining OpenAI as part of the team that developed one of early large language models that paved the way for ChatGPT. Responsible for overseeing Anthropic’s crucial computing resources, Brown has backed Donald Trump’s push to expand data centre infrastructure in the US, arguing that it represents “an enormous source of prosperity”.

Jared Kaplan, chief science officer

Heading scientific research and technical development, the 42-year-old Kaplan is “best known for his work on AI scaling laws”, the “mathematical principles which help explain how AI systems tend to improve as they are trained using larger models and greater amounts of data”, said Euronews. He has a PhD in physics from Harvard and is also an associate professor at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

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Chris Olah, interpretability research lead

At just 34, Canadian Olah is the youngest Anthropic founder. His focus is on better understanding what happens inside AI systems and how they arrive at their decisions. He is “boyish” with “the zeal of an effective evangelist”, said The New York Times, and has spent much of the last year meeting with faith leaders to explore the relationship between morality and AI.

Sam McCandlish, chief architect

Taking a less public-facing role than other founders, McCandlish is responsible for the technical design of its AI systems as well as the policies intended to reduce the risks posed by the technology. The 36-year-old has a physics PhD from Stanford.