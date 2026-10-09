Mathspocalypse now: has AI made maths pointless?

OpenAI has released a hundreds of maths papers, potentially wrecking the mathematics world

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Illustration of a wrecking ball emblazoned with the OpenAI logo swinging towards a marble Pi symbol
Such is the speed of advancement, there are concerns it’s coming too fast even for the AI labs themselves
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)

Less than a month after astonishing the world with its solution to the long-standing Navier-Stokes problem, OpenAI has released 722 maths papers, proving or disproving problems across numerous fields from algebraic geometry to number theory. Stunned by this “mathspocalypse”, many mathematicians are questioning the very future of their field of study.

OpenAI said it had consulted extensively with mathematicians about publishing the results but Sky News reports one computer scientist comparing the shock to a “hunter-gatherer who’s spent his entire life learning to survive deep in an unforgiving rainforest, then a giant resort hotel springs up right next to him with a helipad and heated pools and Airbnbs”. How mathematicians react to this crisis, and the panic it’s inducing, could determine if there’s any human-led maths at all in 50 years‘ time.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.

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