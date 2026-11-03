Investing: Revenge of the 60-40 portfolio

Diversification of assets could be key

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People holding up pie chart
With yields soaring, bonds are getting a rethink.
(Image credit: erhui1979 / Getty Images)

Bonds have gotten “a bad rap,” said Oyin Adedoyin and Miriam Gottfried in The Wall Street Journal. When the Federal Reserve quickly cranked up interest rates to counter inflation in 2022, both the stock market and the bond market “fell in tandem, burning investors conditioned to think of bonds as their portfolio’s primary line of defense.” Both markets rose over the following three years, fueling concern that bonds are no longer the hedge against risky equities that they used to be. Fear not. This year, “bonds are doing what they are supposed to be doing”— moving inversely to equities. The S&P 500 is on pace to post double-digit returns for the fourth year in a row, and a bond selloff has dropped prices dramatically. It has “dragged on returns for people who already own them,” but pushed up fixed-income yields to enticing levels for those on the sidelines. It has also helped revive “the classic 60-40 portfolio,” where a diversified mix of 60% stocks and 40% bonds “cushions volatility.”

“How quaint,” said Michael Santoli in CNBC.com. Suddenly, it doesn’t look so bad to be “prudent” as money flows into bond funds again. The present S&P 500 dividend yield of under 1.4% represents “a modern low,” at a time when “high-grade corporate debt yields 6% with low default risk.” This presents “the best opportunity for buying bonds in decades.” The stage is now set “for another quarterly rebalancing shift in favor” of fixed income. “We don’t know” how “the macro and policy paths will inform market prices.” Consider diversification “an offering of humility before the market gods.”

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