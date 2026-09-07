Is the 60/30/10 budget the new rule of thumb to follow?

A new twist on an old budgeting classic

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A calculator that says &quot;budget&quot; sitting on top of a hundred dollar bill. Benjamin Franklin&#039;s eyes are looking suspiciously at the calculator.
This method offers a little more room for expenses by putting a little less toward savings
(Image credit: hamzaturkkol / Getty Images)

A key question when budgeting is how much of your income you should be stashing away in savings. But when you start to get into the numbers, it’s not uncommon to find there is a gap between how much it is recommended you save and how much you can actually save after all of your expenses.

This reality, intensified by persistent inflation, is why the 60/30/10 budgeting method has been rising in popularity. The ratios offer a little more room for expenses by putting a little less toward savings than the longstanding gold standard, the 50/30/20 budget.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 