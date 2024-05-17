More home sales trigger capital gains tax. Here's how it works and how to avoid it.

As a result of rising home values, Americans are increasingly facing this tax when they sell their homes

Small model home sitting on a table next to several stacks of coins
"When you sell your home for more than what you paid for it, you could be subject to capital gains tax on the profit"
(Image credit: Sakchai Vongsasiripat / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published

Americans are increasingly facing capital gains tax when they sell their homes. In 2023, "roughly 8%" of home sales were hit with capital gains tax, which marks "more than double the share in 2019," said The Wall Street Journal, citing real estate data firm CoreLogic.

This uptick is a result of rapidly rising home values, coupled with the fact "that, unlike other tax provisions, this exemption is not adjusted with inflation," said The New York Times. Because the limit on how much profit from a home sale is exempt has not been indexed for inflation, "a $500,000 profit when the law was introduced in 1997 is equal to only about $262,000 today," said the Times, based on the same CoreLogic study.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer House Prices Housing Personal Finance
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸