Cash Isas: to scrap, or not to scrap?

Targeting tax-free savings could prove the blunder that ends the chancellor's political career

the words &#039;Cash Isa&#039; spelt out on a Scrabble board
'It is high time the country's tax system encouraged more economically productive behaviour'
(Image credit: Andrew Paterson / Alamy Stock Photo)
By
published

Untarnished by misselling scandals, simple to understand and easy to self-administrate, Isas are "one of Britain's rare financial success stories", said Sam Brodbeck in The Daily Telegraph. But the investment industry has been "leaning on the Chancellor" to enact a major shake-up of these tax-free individual savings accounts.

The hope is that she will restrict or eliminate the tax break on cash Isas to "push more people into investing". At present, Britons have a free hand when allocating their £20,000 tax-free allowance between stocks-and-shares and cash Isas – and around two-thirds of the country's 22 million Isa holders choose the cash variety alone, said Jamie John in the FT. Reformers claim this not only reduces their own returns, but is a drag on UK growth. "The state should not be giving a tax break for us all to park our money in cash," argues Andy Briggs of Phoenix Group. Around £300 billion is currently stashed away doing nothing.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸