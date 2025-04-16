Everything you need to know about your P45

The document from HMRC is vital when changing jobs

p45 form
Workers should receive a P45 when leaving an employer
(Image credit: Yau Ming Low / Getty Images)
By
published

Fewer people may be switching jobs as the number of job vacancies in the UK has slumped, but there is an important document they will all need if they do find a new position: the P45.

There were 781,000 jobs on offer in the first three months of the year, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), down 3.2% on the previous quarter.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Marc Shoffman, The Week UK

Marc Shoffman is an NCTJ-qualified award-winning freelance journalist, specialising in business, property and personal finance. He has a BA in multimedia journalism from Bournemouth University and a master’s in financial journalism from City University, London. His career began at FT Business trade publication Financial Adviser, during the 2008 banking crash. In 2013, he moved to MailOnline’s personal finance section This is Money, where he covered topics ranging from mortgages and pensions to investments and even a bit of Bitcoin. Since going freelance in 2016, his work has appeared in MoneyWeek, The Times, The Mail on Sunday and on the i news site. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸