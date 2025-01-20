How to avoid Blue Monday's financial woes

The most depressing day of the year can actually be a catalyst for good money decisions

Blue cup with a sad face, and card reading &#039;Blue Monday&#039;
It may feel bleak but neither mood nor finances are decided 'by a specific date in the year'.
(Image credit: Eleonora Grigorjeva / Getty Images)
By
published

The third Monday in January, "Blue Monday", is said to be the most depressing day of the year and, for many, this negative mood is tied to their finances.

After a December "full of expensive festive celebration", many families will "start the new year already in debt" and may have "fears" about how to escape, said MoneySuperMarket.



