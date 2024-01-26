Navigating an era of higher taxes

Annual revenue statistics from the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) found the total tax-to-GDP ratio across the UK hit 35.3% for the 2022/23 financial year – the highest since OECD records began in 2000. The OECD’s figures also suggest the tax burden is only going to keep rising, hitting 37.7% by 2029.

Historically, it would have been high earners that would have shouldered this increase, but recent changes mean middle-income households are increasingly being tapped for more tax.

Fiscal drag

A government freeze on tax rate thresholds is mostly to blame, known as fiscal drag.

Fiscal drag has been called a stealth tax because it doesn’t immediately stand out as being a tax increase. However, you have to give more of your earnings to the government as a percentage of your overall take-home pay. According to the Office of Budget Responsibility, thanks to the impact of fiscal drag, an extra 450,000 people will be dragged into the 45% income tax bracket by 2029.

What’s more, the government has also frozen the tax bands for inheritance tax (IHT), savings and dividend income and decreased the annual tax-free allowance for capital gains.

The impact this will have on taxpayers is huge. Estimates suggest 250,000 more people a year will end up paying capital gains tax thanks to the reduced tax-free annual alliance. Figures also suggest that thanks to the impact of inflation on asset prices, 40,000 to 50,000 extra estates a year will have to pay IHT.

These recent changes to the tax system mean it’s more important than ever to ensure you’re making the most of any available tax free allowances, such as pension contributions and ISAs. That’s why it makes sense to bring on board the help of a wealth manager.

A helping hand

