Considering quitting your job? Here's what to do first.

As tempting as it may feel at times, quitting your job is something that is better to avoid doing on a whim. With a well-considered plan in place, however, you can not only strategically free yourself up to pursue new opportunities — you can also make sure the financial transition between positions goes smoothly.

Whether you have been at your place of business for just a few months or are a long-tenured employee, your job likely comes with a number of financial strings attached. There is your regular paycheck, of course, but there may also be benefits, health insurance coverage and a retirement account you are leaving behind. Here is how to navigate all of these things amid your departure.

Make sure your savings is well-stocked

Before you say goodbye to the place you get your regular paycheck, make sure you have some backup funds in place. Even if you have another job lined up, there may be a little bit of a gap between receiving paychecks. Savings also opens up the option of taking some downtime between workplaces.

As for how much to stash away, "'if you can go from one position to another, six months to a year is a safe bet,'" said Sally Brandon, the vice president of client services at a retirement and investment management firm, to Discover . Keep those funds "stashed in a high-yield savings account so you can earn higher amounts of interest on your balance," said CNBC Select .

Use up any remaining benefits

Prior to making your escape, try to take advantage of any benefits you can't take with you. For instance, "are there opportunities for you to save on commuting expenses, family care, pet insurance or fitness memberships? Are there discounts on financial services?" said Morgan Stanley .

You might also investigate whether your employer pays out unused PTO — "if you have unused days that won't pay out when you quit, now is the time to use them," said NerdWallet . Same goes for any leftover FSA funds , which "won't follow you to the next job."

Figure out a plan for health insurance coverage

It is also key to have a plan in place so you have uninterrupted health insurance coverage. "Figure out when your employer-paid insurance is going to end, and who will insure you after it does," whether that is by "temporarily extending your coverage through COBRA" or starting your new role a little sooner to avoid a gap, said NerdWallet.

Also remember that "switching to a new insurer will reset your deductible, so if you have met or are close to meeting your current deductible, now may be a good time to get any health care you've been putting off," said NerdWallet.

Consider how to handle your retirement account

"It is estimated that so-called 'orphaned' retirement accounts [which are left behind when an employee changes jobs and neglects their funds] total a staggering $1 trillion," said Discover — so make sure yours does not join the ranks.

You have a few options for what to do with the funds, including "leaving your assets in your former employer’s plan, if permitted," or rolling over your funds to your new employer's plan or an IRA , said Morgan Stanley. You can also "cash out and take a lump sum distribution," though "this would be subject to mandatory 20% federal tax withholding as well as potential income taxes and a 10% penalty tax."